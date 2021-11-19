"Don't Ask Me From Now On" - Pep Guardiola Tightlipped on Star Forward's Future Amid Man City Exit Links

Pep Guardiola has maintained that both he and Raheem Sterling remain focussed on matches, as questions marks remain over the long-term future of the English forward.

Sterling, who joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015, has found himself out of favour at the Etihad Stadium since August, as he prepares to the enter the final 18 months of his current contract.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a possible move to Barcelona, with Sterling himself having admitted in a recent interview, that he would be 'open' to going somewhere else for more game time.

It was reported last week that contract renewal talks between the Sky Blues and the attacker had taken a back-seat for the timebeing, with Sterling struggling for game-time in the east side of Manchester.

Speaking on Friday ahead of Manchester City's meeting with Everton in the Premier League at the weekend, Guardiola maintained that both him and the England international remain focused on what's happening on the pitch.

The Catalan said: "Mine and Raheem's focus is on the games, I'm not going to answer any questions about what's going to happen in the future because I don't know what's going to happen.

"Don't ask me from now on until the transfer window is open, because I'm not going to answer them."

Barcelona and Arsenal have both been rumoured as possible destinations for Sterling, with City having reportedly valued the forward in the region of £45-£50 million, while sources close to the club have maintained that the Premier League champions are unlikely to sanction a move in January.

Sterling has made 307 appearances and won 10 pieces of silverware since moving to the Etihad Stadium, but he is yet to commit his future to the Manchester side past 2023.

With Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish ruled out of Sunday's meeting with Everton, Sterling is likely to return to the lineup for Manchester City in their first game following the third international break of the campaign.

