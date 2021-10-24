"Don't Estimate Too Much the Manager's Decisions" - Pep Guardiola Refuses to Take Credit for Man City Victory Over Brighton

Pep Guardiola has reflected on Manchester City's 4-1 win over Brighton, as he focussed on the differences between the two halves.

The Blues raced into a 3-0 lead at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday evening, as first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden put the Champions into an unassailable position after just half an hour.

Despite the impressive first-half showing, a rather sluggish City conceded numerous chances to the Seagulls in the second-half, as Brighton were rewarded for their sustained pressure with a consolation goal from the penalty spot.

Post-match, Pep Guardiola provided his thoughts on why City were able to win so convincingly, suggesting that the quality of his squad was decisive on the south coast.

"We won the game because we have good players. Don't estimate too much the decisions of the managers," said the Manchester City boss.

The Catalan also spoke in detail about how his side overcame Brighton's threats, with the Blues having suffered a 3-2 loss in this fixture last season.

Reflecting on the performance, Guardiola said, "It was really good. We know exactly which team we faced, not just for the results, but the way they play is similar to last season. This season they are more effective."

Pep Guardiola continued, "A good lesson for half an hour, second half they were better than us because this game must be played with the ball, when you don't have it anything can happen. We suffered, maybe it will be good for us. It doesn't matter the circumstances, we have to play."

"The first half, first five minutes of the second and the last five minutes is what we have done. Middle of the second half they were better, they changed their set-up, played with a diamond and we didn't adjust as much as possible."

Pep Guardiola proudly exclaimed his delight at what will undoubtedly be an important victory come the end of the campaign, as the City boss said, "It's a huge victory for us, this is a stadium and the way they pay is a big compliment for the team."

