"Don't expect something, they won't give you anything..." - Sergio Aguero hits out at EA and FIFA Ultimate Team

Matt Astbury

After a weekend of streaming on Twitch, Sergio Aguero is not totally happy with FIFA 20's most popular game mode.

The Manchester City striker took a subtle jab at EA Sports regarding packs in Ultimate Team, claiming the only way to get a good team is by using your card and buying FIFA points.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

"If you want to get colourful cards, you've got to get FIFA Points and put your card in to buy packs. It is like that. Don't expect something from EA because they won't give you anything..."

While Agüero was not happy with Ultimate Team, the Argentinian did provide some funny moments including using a Premier League Player of the Month award as a mount for a camera.

