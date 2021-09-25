September 25, 2021
"Don't Get Injured" - Pep Guardiola Offers Opinion On Proposed 2022/23 Season Schedule

Pep Guardiola has offered his opinion on the proposed 2022/23 Premier League schedule, which features a World Cup competition in the middle.
Author:
Publish date:

Just a few months on from the delayed 2020 European Championships, players and fans are already looking forward to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, unlike any other version of the tournament, the games will be played between early November and mid-December. This is due to the intense heat of Qatar's summer.

The confirmed schedule means the Premier League campaign will be a little different next season. With it being split almost in half, it will be certainly be a strange feeling for all footballers, not just in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Man City keeping 'close checks' on La Liga and Spain forward

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling offered to Barcelona in sensational player swap deal

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before a big game with Chelsea on Saturday, Pep Guardiola has expressed his opinion on the schedule. 

"I don't know the impact [of the World Cup]," the Catalan began.

"All teams are involved in European competition, domestic competition. All these players. Just adapt, train as best as possible, don't get injured..."

That point of 'don't get injured' may be something to bare in mind. The intensity of a major tournament, combined with a potentially 50 plus game season could bring huge injury issues to particular clubs.

READ MORE: Pep and Man City receive triple fitness boost ahead of crunch games

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

The majority of Manchester City's squad will likely be involved in the tournament, which means Pep Guardiola's squad depth will be tested to the absolute maximum in this period.

There is no confirmed Premier League schedule for next season, but it will likely be announced sometime next summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

"Don't Get Injured..." - Pep Guardiola Offers Opinion On Proposed 2022/23 Season Schedule

