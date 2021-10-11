"Don't Let Him Go!", "I'd Ship Him Out in January" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Raheem Sterling to Barcelona Transfer Links

A host of Manchester City fans have reacted to the reports suggesting that Raheem Sterling has agreed to join Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Sterling’s future in the north-west of England is currently uncertain as the 26-year-old is no longer the sure-fire starter that he once was, and has found himself playing a bit-role in Pep Guardiola’s side across the previous 12 months.

Having experienced limited game-time throughout the 2020/21 campaign, the summer arrival of Jack Grealish appears to have further threatened Sterling’s future in the side - as the England international has made just two Premier League starts so far this season.

Owing to Sterling’s lack of game-time in recent months along with his current deal expiring in 2023, the winger's future at City looks to be in doubt and recent reports have indicated that Barcelona are offering an escape route for the England international.

READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

With reports emerging from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo stating that Sterling has given the ‘ok’ over a January move to Barcelona, a series of City fans have consequently voiced their opinions on the prospect of Sterling joining the Spanish giants.

In response to the latest news, many of the club's supporters have expressed their displeasure and disbelief at the possibility of the winger - who has made over 300 appearances for the Sky Blues - departing the club in the coming months.

However, numerous other fans believe that owing to Sterling's contract situation along with the plethora of wingers currently at the club, the time has come for the winger and City to part ways - and are consequently content with the attacker potentially departing the club for Catalonia.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra