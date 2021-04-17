"Don't say after the game we don't pay attention!" - Pep Guardiola hits out at fans and pundits critical of Man City team selection against Chelsea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that his side’s lacklustre performance in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon is not down to a lack of respect for the competition.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that his side’s lacklustre performance in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon is not down to a lack of respect for the competition.

Manchester City’s quadruple hopes were dashed at the hands of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, after the London club finished 1-0 winners on the day.

However, despite the eight changes made to his starting XI from the side that set out against Borussia Dortmund in midweek, Pep Guardiola reaffirms that his team and his staff cannot be accused of disrespecting the tournament.

"Don't say we don’t pay attention. This team won three finals in a row in the Carabao Cup. Say the team played bad, but it’s a poor argument. You cannot do what we have done without paying attention,” said Pep Guardiola post-match.

He continued, "It was a tight game, we were not able to win. Congratulations to Chelsea, but if you believe we don't pay attention, what would you say if we win with eight changes?”

While Manchester City do still have crucial Champions League matches to come against Paris Saint-Germain, as well as looking to wrap up their fifth Premier League title, Pep Guardiola was quick to point out that his team came to win against Chelsea, regardless of the result.

"Don't say after the game we don't pay attention just because we lose the game. Say it before. Not after. We respect the FA Cup - we came here to win."

You can read all of the post match quotes here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra