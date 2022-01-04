Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    "Don't Want Snakes at Our Club", "He's Burnt His Bridges" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Shocking Transfer News Regarding Former Player

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to shocking revelations regarding Ferran Torres' recent transfer to FC Barcelona.
    Author:

    After spending only a season in Manchester, Ferran Torres was convinced by FC Barcelona to join the mammoth rebuild job currently underway at the Camp Nou - spearheaded by manager Xavi Hernandez. 

    The 21-year-old did enjoy success in his short stay; contributing to a comprehensive Premier League title and a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup triumph.

    Torres was trusted by Pep Guardiola to operate the false nine role in the absence of Sergio Agüero. A position where he started to flourish - particularly in the Champions League group stage. 

    After a goalscoring start to the 2021/22 campaign, his progress was halted by a foot injury picked up on international duty with Spain - and we haven't seen him in a blue shirt since.

    After some quick but ultimately successful negotiations, Torres left the Etihad Stadium to join Barcelona in a deal worth a reported €65 million.

    Since then, the fallout from Manchester City supporters has been interesting. Some felt it was a shame to let such a young talent go, but others were excited to see the emergence of Cole Palmer in his place.

    After arriving in Catalunya, the finalisation of his transfer was delayed, and local journalist Lu Martin has shone some light as to why that was the case. 

    He says Barcelona were aware of the problems with signing Torres and wanted to include the possibility of him returning to Manchester City if he could not be registered. 

    It was also revealed that the La Liga giants still also owe €1.5 million to City for Denis Suárez - a transfer that happened back in 2013.

    Plenty of Manchester City supporters have obviously reacted to these shocking revelations over on City Xtra's Twitter page. And it seems their strong stance is they do not want Torres back if the reports are true. 

    Here are a few of our favourites:

