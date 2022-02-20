Skip to main content

“Dreams Do Come True" - Phil Foden Reacts To Viral Sergio Agüero Tweet

Phil Foden has revealed how he feels about Sergio Agüero calling him his favourite player - including how much he misses his presence in the dressing room.

Phil Foden and Sergio Agüero’s tight-knit bond is one that has always been cherished by the Manchester City fanbase.

After the viral clips of the club legend describing the academy graduate as ‘different gravy’ and expressing his love for him, it has always been clear to see how close the relationship between the pair has been over the years.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Phil Foden reacted to Sergio Agüero labelling him as his 'favourite player right now' in a recent Q&A session on Twitter.

Dreams do come true. I remember watching him as a ballboy, it was crazy that I actually got to play with him and experience what he was like as a person - top guy, top person. When I saw his comment, I couldn't believe it,” Foden expressed.

As a boyhood fan of the club, the 21-year old’s respect for arguably the greatest player in Manchester City’s history comes through in his response - especially considering the high praise from such a legendary figure.

The ‘Stockport Iniesta’ was also quizzed about how he feels about Aguero's absence, ever since his departure from the club.

"[I miss him] a lot, in the changing room definitely. He was such a funny guy, such a good leader as well, and I've never seen anyone put the ball in the back of the net like him,” he revealed.

The mutual love and respect between Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero is enough to bring a smile to any Manchester City fan’s face.

