"During the Season, There Are Personal Problems" - Pep Guardiola Offers Insight into Challenges With Man City Stars Throughout Season

Pep Guardiola has offered insight into the highs and lows that take place throughout an average season, as the Manchester City discussed the human side of his players during a recent press conference.

A Kevin De Bruyne special was enough to separate Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as the gap between the hosts and the visitors in the Premier League table increased to 13 points.

The 1-0 win was Manchester City's 12th Premier League win a row, as the reigning top-flight champions have now not tasted defeat since November 6th in the competition.

During a press conference after the contest, Pep Guardiola briefly focused his attention towards the more human side of football.

“During the season, there are personal problems, the players are humans, they have families, they have problems”, the Manchester City manager explained.

Guardiola continued, “Players have high and lows. You have to handle the situation. They are human beings. I have personal problems as well, but when they are there, they try to do their best.”

It is crucial for individuals as revered as Pep Guardiola in football to shine light on such important talking points, considering the skewed perception of footballers that can be portrayed in the media.

The perfect examples of the Catalan’s statement are the likes of Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker this season, who showed immense amounts of strength to return to the Manchester City side after personal problems.

The fact that their displays have been brilliant since their return is one thing, but their willingness to come back to the fold alone is a sign of their incredible mental strength.

It is a testament to players at Manchester City in this case for constantly grafting and competing during a gruelling season, despite the rollercoaster of emotions that come with playing at the highest level.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra