Dutch Legend Tips Rising Ajax Star for Manchester City Move

Dutch football legend Ronald de Boer has earmarked rising Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber as one player that would suit Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to a tee, in a recent conversation.

Conceding a mere 13 goals in 22 matches so far, Manchester City have the best defensive record in the Premier League this campaign, and it's played a significant role in their dominant position in the Premier League table.

A centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte has been Pep Guardiola’s go-to paring for large parts of the season in defence, and the duo have been imperious.

Speaking in a new episode of Ziggo Sport’s talk show 'Rondo', relayed by Ajax Showtime and translated by Sport Witness, Ronald de Boer has singled out Ajax’s Jurrien Timber as a defender who could thrive at the Etihad Stadium in future.

“But would he, because he is 1.78 meters tall, also be able to play in the Premier League against (Romelu) Lukaku or another top striker? Will clubs go for that?”, de Boer opened.

The Dutch legend went on to say, “It depends what kind of club you go. I think he can join Manchester City like that. There, he plays with a lot of space at his back.”

Firstly, it is worth mentioning that Timber’s talent is sky-high and he deserves all the credit in the world for his superb performances for Ajax, domestically and in Europe this season.

However, there certainly are question marks over how a centre-back as diminutive as the Dutchman would thrive at Manchester City, despite the Premier League champions' possession-heavy style of play.

For all of his technical ability, Eric Garcia in particular struggled to adapt to the physical nature of Premier League football, before he was ultimately shipped to his former club, Barcelona.

Manchester City's current roster of central defenders are not just comfortable on the ball, but can go toe-to-toe with the burliest of strikers in the division and come out on top on most occasions.

While Jurrien Timber has some of the technical traits to play for a Pep Guardiola side, his slight frame ensures he cannot dismantle any of Manchester City’s centre-half options at present.

