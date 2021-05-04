Confirmed PSG team news ahead of Man City Champions League showdown

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final second-leg at the Etihad Stadium tonight, team news from the Paris Saint-Germain camp has been released early, with the status of fitness doubt Kylian Mbappe now confirmed.

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final second-leg at the Etihad Stadium tonight, team news from the Paris Saint-Germain camp has been released early, with the status of fitness doubt Kylian Mbappe now confirmed.

Mauricio Pochettino's side head to England with the aim of overturning the 2-1 aggregate scoreline from the first-leg, and reaching their second consecutive Champions League final.

Prior to the game, there had been considerable reports covering the fitness situation of star forward Kylian Mbappe, who sustained a problem in his calf during the closing stages of the first-leg at the Parc des Princes - excluding him from the weekend's Ligue 1 action.

READ MORE: Ruben Dias' inspiring half-time call to Man City teammates vs PSG

READ MORE: Champions League triumph would not be greatest Man City moment

It has now been confirmed that Mbappe has not been passed fit to start the game at the Etihad tonight, and will instead begin the match from the substitutes bench, despite a late push to prove his match fitness during a training session at the Etihad on Monday evening.

The rest of the Paris Saint-Germain starting XI is as follows, according to reports from Loïc Tanzi of RMC Sport in France:

Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Paredes, Herrera; Neymar, Verratti, Di Maria; Icardi.

Manchester City are expected to announce their starting XI for the visit of Paris Saint-Germain shortly before 7PM in the UK.

There are set to be significant changes from the side that brushed aside Crystal Palace at the weekend, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, and Riyad Mahrez all expected to return to a starting XI that will not be too different from the squad that began last week's first-leg in Paris.

Be the first to get the City team news on our Twitter page here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra