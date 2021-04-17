Early Man City team news as one player confirmed to start vs Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Manchester City’s second choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen will start in between the sticks for the Etihad club in Saturday evening's pivotal FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea, as confirmed by Pep Guardiola.
Pep Guardiola has shown his faith in the American international, who has been Manchester City’s go-to goalkeeper for all of the tournament thus far. 

"We trust him a lot. That's why he's here. He’s training good and he deserves it," said Pep Guardiola speaking ahead of today's clash during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

According to the Manchester City boss, if he started Ederson in the crucial semi-final after Steffen was the typical starter in the tournament's earlier rounds, he could lose the dressing room.

"If Zack doesn't play, I'm going to lose the team. It's better to lose a game than lose a team. He's played really well in the FA Cup, he's the keeper for the USA national team.”

Guardiola continued, "He can do it. He has the personality, he has composure. Of course, no one in the world is like Eddie (Ederson). There's no keeper in the world with the quality with the feet - in the short, in the long.”

While Thomas Tuchel’s side will be a stern test for the American keeper, he has already faced the London club once this season, which saw Zack Steffen make five saves in a game in which Manchester City got the better of the London club 3-1.

