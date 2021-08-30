Ederson Agrees Fresh Man City Contract Following Agent Talks

Manchester City have reached an agreement to renew Ederson's deal at the club following contract renewal talks with his agent last week, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has played a focal part in the Sky Blues' success since his arrival to Manchester in 2017, helping his side win three Premier League titles among a host of domestic silverware.

After Claudio Bravo failed to make the number one spot his own during Pep Guardiola's first season at Manchester City, the Brazil international was signed for £35 million - a fee that now appears to be nothing less than a bargain, as Ederson has sealed his status as one of the world's best shot-stoppers in recent seasons.

His calm and inspiring displays between the sticks during Manchester City's first league win under Pep Guardiola in 2018 paved the way for a fresh contract, just one year into his time at the club, which is testament to the confidence he instilled in the defence.

As per Paul Hirst and Pol Ballús of The Times, Ederson has agreed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium after discussions were held between the club and the goalkeeper's agent Jorge Mendes last week.

Despite there being four years left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, the club were keen to reward their star man by renewing his contract to recognise his assured performances that have laid the foundations for the club's success under Pep Guardiola.

It was reported previously that Ederson was set to be offered a fresh three-year contract extension after a series of exemplary displays last term, which saw him retain the Premier League Golden Glove, as he recorded 19 clean sheets over the course of the league campaign.

Ederson has kept 97 clean sheets in 195 appearances across all competitions during his time at the club, and it cannot be understated how crucial his role has been to the Catalan boss' philosophy of playing out from the back.

Though Manchester City have been looking to bolster their squad after suffering heartbreak in the Champions League final, the club are keen to tie down some of their key players to longer contracts.

After securing the future(s) of Rúben Dias, Fernandinho and John Stones, the club are also believed to have offered new contracts to the likes of Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, who had 52 direct goal contributions among them last season.

Ederson has been one of Pep Guardiola's best signings during his tenure at the club, and with him having his best years ahead of him, the club have been eager to secure his future by agreeing a new deal.

