Ederson Becomes FOURTH Manchester City Player to Withdraw From International Action Due to Injury

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has become the fourth player from Pep Guardiola's squad to withdraw from June international duties due to injury, as reported in Brazil.

Just weeks after Manchester City secured their fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons with a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign, the players are back in action again.

This time, it's various levels of international duty for their respective countries, with the first half of June featuring matches in the UEFA Nations League, international friendlies, and showpiece events across the globe.

As is usually the case, a large portion of Pep Guardiola's first-team Manchester City squad have been selected for duty across the course of the coming weeks, however a number of players have been forced to withdraw due to respective injuries.

The latest player to withdraw from their international duties is Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson.

IMAGO / PA Images According to the information of Globo Esporte in Brazil, Ederson came away from training on Tuesday with an injury to his left thigh - ruling him out of his country's upcoming international friendlies against South Korea and Japan. IMAGO / PA Images Ederson joins three other Manchester City teammates in being ruled out from international duty across the course of the next few weeks. IMAGO / PA Images

Ruben Dias is sidelined for Portugal, in a continuation of his hamstring injury sustained during the final weeks of the Premier League season with Manchester City, while Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez are ruled out for Spain and Algeria respectively.

Elsewhere, Zack Steffen has not been called up for the United States' upcoming international fixtures, with the Manchester City back-up goalkeeper excluded due to family reasons.

