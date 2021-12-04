Ederson Compares 'Exceptional' Man City Teammate to Lionel Messi

Manchester City keeper Ederson has comparing club teammate and Portuguese star Bernardo Silva to PSG forward Lionel Messi, after his sensational start to the campaign.

Ederson helped his side claim their third narrow victory in the space of a week on Wednesday evening, as goals from Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva sealed the points for Pep Guardiola's side against Aston Villa in Birmingham.

Silva, who has registered five goals and two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues this season, once again proved the difference maker for his side, as he starred in the number ten role against Steven Gerrard's side.

The 27-year-old has been producing match-winning performances on a regular basis since August, which has seen him nail an assured starting place in the starting XI at the Etihad Stadium after being linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

Ahead of Manchester City's league trip to Watford on Saturday, Ederson summed up how good Bernardo Silva has been this season, with the Brazil international comparing the former Monaco man to a certain legend of the game.

"When you see him (Silva) play, it reminds me a bit of (Lionel) Messi. Obviously, they are different players, but they have similar skills," said Ederson, as quoted by the club's official website.

Following his side's win at Villa Park in mid-week, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Silva by claiming that Silva is the best player in the Premier League on current form.

Ederson, who joined City with Silva in 2017, added, "For me, Bernardo Silva is among the five best players in the world. He has an amazing talent.

“He's short, but it's impossible to take the ball from him. Bernardo has phenomenal talent, he's an exceptional player. He helps the team a lot, he runs a lot."

H“He's shown his amazing talent over the last games. I can't say anything negative about him. I hope he can stay for many years at Manchester City because it's a pleasure seeing him play.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra