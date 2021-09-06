Ederson Opens Up On 'Hopes' To Take Penalty For Man City

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has opened up on his strategy, if ever called upon to take a penalty kick for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Brazil international is widely known for his ability with the ball at his feet, and Manchester City’s attacking moves tend to start with the goalkeeper playing a vital role in springing the full backs or midfielders up the field.

Some of the club’s best goals in the Pep Guardiola era have in fact also started all the way back in the 28-year-old’s six yard box.

The Brazilian keeper has long been touted as Manchester City’s best training ground penalty taker, however has never taken one in a match - despite fans often urging the manager to let his shot stopper step up to the spot.

Given the squad's absymal record from the penalty spot in recent months, some are beginning to wonder whether perhaps Pep Guardiola should listen to fans in handing Ederson the opportunity to strike.

Speaking to the club for a special goalkeeping segment, Ederson revealed how he would take a penalty if called upon. He explained, “A well taken penalty is one that goes in. This is the saying.”

“I don’t know, it depends on the game. What the game brings,” said Ederson.

The Manchester City shot stopper pointed out that the pressure of the kick will fluctuate depending on the circumstances of the match, explaining, "Of course the pressure is high if it is 0-0. In a penalty shoot-out as well. But if you’re winning 3-0 and there is a penalty, the player is much more relaxed.”

“But I don’t know how I would take it. I can’t say anyways! I haven’t taken a single one and I won’t be giving hints to the opponents. I hope someday it happens, and you will see!”

If Manchester City’s record from the penalty spot continues to be a worry for Pep Guardiola, perhaps an Ederson spot kick is not far off in the future.

Some fans of the club were left in awe ahead of the Champions League final, when footage emerged of the former Benfica shot stopper training his penalty technique in Porto ahead of the showpiece event.

