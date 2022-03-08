Skip to main content

Ederson Provides Behind the Scenes Insight into Fernandinho’s Dressing Room Importance

Ederson has revealed that club captain Fernandinho is a 'fundamental figure' in the Manchester City dressing room and is particularly helpful with the younger players.

In 2013, Fernandinho became Manuel Pellegrini's first signing of the summer, with the Chilian spending £36 million to acquire his services - although, it is widely reported that the Brazilian himself paid a large chunk of the transfer fee.

Nine years later, the 36-year-old has become one of the finest signings in the club's modern history. He has been a consistent part of several City squads, winning four Premier League titles and countless domestic honours in the process. 

Now the club captain, Fernandinho's Brazilian teammate Ederson has been speaking in his pre-Champions League press conference about the veteran's role in the dressing room.

"I wouldn't say a coach, he's got very strong leadership within the squad. He's a very important and experienced player - he's been at City the longest," the goalkeeper began.

Fernandinho and Danilo

Fernandinho instructs his teammates

"He's more than a captain, he guides the young players and supports the more experienced players. He helps us a lot in our day-to-day work. 

"We know how important he is in the squad, he is a fundamental figure for our team and that reflects upon the eight years he's been here at City. He's in his ninth year and I hope he can continue doing this work."

Fernandinho signed a one-year contract extension at the end of last season and is currently due to depart the club at the end of the current one. However, there are reports that he could possibly extend by another year. 

No matter what happens, Manchester City supporters will all agree the combative midfielder has been an excellent servant in East Manchester.

