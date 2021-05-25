Ederson Reveals Significant Champions League Final Penalty Shoot-Out Claim During Interview Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson claims that he will be one of the five guaranteed penalty takers in the Champions League final, if the game requires a shoot-out at the end of the 90 minutes and extra-time.

It is a well known fact that Manchester City have a woeful penalty record in the past two seasons.

With that in mind, many within the club and even fans themselves have opened up on the fact that Ederson is likely to be the best penalty taker in the squad.

For obvious reasons, Pep Guardiola has stayed away from permitting ting the Brazilian keeper take any penalties in any major competitions.

However, Ederson has claimed that he will be taking one in the Champions League final if it is required.

“I am (on the list to take a penalty on a possible shootout). I don’t need to train that much, but the fifth one, I’m taking it, the last one, the decisive, I’ll ask for it,” Ederson told TNT Brazil in an exclusive interview.

To back up those claims, fellow Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson says that he has faced Ederson’s penalties in training - and they are not to be scoffed at.

“He has smashed a few at me and Zack and it’s one of them where you actually want him to score, you don’t want the ball to hit you because he smashes it that hard,” Carson told the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan.

He continued, “It does hurt! He takes a few every now and then and seems to find the side netting every single time, and with the power. It’s incredible.”

According to Stuart Brennan, Ederson has already told Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola that he would take penalties if called upon - citing former Brazilian keeper Rogerio Ceni, who scored 131 career goals for Sao Paulo, as his personal hero.

