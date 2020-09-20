Ederson set to leave current deal with Nike

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is set to make a significant change in his sponsorship allegiances, by leaving his current deal with Nike for current City kit manufacturer Puma, as per the latest reports.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been contractually tied to an agreement with Nike since the early stages of his professional career, but seems set for a change that aligns himself with several other Manchester City stars following the club's change of sponsorship at the start of last season.

Ederson is set to join Puma, according to a report from Footy Headlines, and has already provided a heavy hint at the change after being photographed in training wearing new boots provided by the German sporting goods giants.

On the pitch, the 27-year-old is set to face a different challenge for the number one spot at the club, following the arrival of USA number one Zack Steffen, after his loan in the Bundesliga last season proved to be a major success from the view point of the City coaching staff.

