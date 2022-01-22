Skip to main content

Ederson's Manchester City Successor in the Works As Rising Goalkeeper Reveals Belief of Becoming Etihad Number One

Rising England youth international and Manchester City loanee James Trafford has opened up on why he believes he will become the Etihad club's number one goalkeeper in the future, speaking during a interview.

After starting just 11 league games for Accrington Stanley in the first-half of the ongoing season, James Trafford had his loan cut short in favour of a switch to Bolton Wanderers for the second-half of the season.

Having already made his debut for the League One side, the hope remains that the 19-year old’s potential will be recognised and nurtured at Bolton.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio Manchester, relayed by the Manchester Evening News, James Trafford has discussed his ambitions of becoming Manchester City’s number one choice between the sticks in the future.

I believe I will be (Manchester) City number one, one day”, he stated.

The more experience I get with the ball at my feet at Bolton, playing a similar way to how I’ll play one day at City, it’s better for my experience rather than other clubs in League One and elsewhere."

Read More

"A lot of clubs play really direct which I don’t see myself doing at City one day,” Trafford closed.

At this present moment, Ederson is firmly the first-choice shot-stopper at the Etihad Stadium, with the Brazilian continually improving season upon season, despite already being one of the most stand-out candidates in his position for a number of years.

In addition, Ederson is contracted to the club till at least 2026, while USA international Zack Steffen is regarded by many to be one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League.

As a result, James Trafford has to remain patient about his lofty ambitions and focus on developing at Bolton Wanderers on loan at this present moment.

The more minutes Trafford gets under his belt at senior level, the better goalkeeper he becomes and the closer he will get to becoming Manchester City’s potential number one in the future.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1007149064h
News

Ederson's Manchester City Successor in the Works As Rising Goalkeeper Reveals Belief of Becoming Etihad Number One

1 minute ago
imago1009179400h
Transfer Rumours

From England: Manchester City Hit With Significant Erling Haaland Blow as Player's Current Intentions Highlighted

57 minutes ago
imago0045890488h
News

Pep Guardiola Hints at Decision on Manchester City Future to be Made at the End of the Season

2 hours ago
Pep and Bernardo Anfield Cover
News

Pep Guardiola Insists on Not Betraying Manchester City Following Question on Future

2 hours ago
imago1008252544h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Confident' in Striker Signing Before The End of January Transfer Window

3 hours ago
Walker Cancelo Cover
News

Kyle Walker Credits Strong Competition for Places for Keeping Man City Teammates 'On Their Toes'

3 hours ago
imago1008252552h
News

Deal For Striker 'About to Close', City Competing With Real Madrid For Erling Haaland - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 21th 2022

3 hours ago
Alvarez
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Likely to Beat Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona to Capture of Star Forward - Financial Aspects of Deal Revealed

3 hours ago