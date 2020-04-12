“I wanted to take a step forward and City was the right team..." - Former Premier League striker opens up on Man City move

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko has spoken about his arrival at Manchester City and the welcome from then-manager Roberto Mancini, in an interview with Sky Sports in Italy.

Quotes from Sky Italia have former Blue Edin Dzeko reminiscing about his time in Manchester, after he arrived at the Etihad from Vfl Wolfsburg in 2011.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“I wanted to take a step forward and City was the right team," Dzeko said. "Roberto Mancini really wanted me - it’s important that the coach is eager to have you, especially when there are already many important players there."



During his five-year spell in Manchester, Dzeko scored 50 competitive goals for the club, including several important goals such as the equalizing goal in City's famous 3-2 win over QPR in 2012.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Regarding AS Roma's pursuit of him, Dzeko said, “I knew my time at City was coming to an end and (then director of sport Walter) Sabatini convinced me to join Roma. He came to see me in Croatia and said he wouldn’t leave without me. He was direct, and didn’t leave anything to chance..."

Other notable games for the Bosnian include City's 6-1 win over rivals Manchester United in 2011, and a 5-1 win over Tottenham in the same season that saw Dzeko tally four goals.

-----

