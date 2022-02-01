Edin Dzeko Reveals Disagreement with Former Manchester City Manager that Lead to Etihad Exit

Manchester City icon and former striker at the Etihad Stadium Edin Dzeko has opened up on how a feud with Manuel Pellegrini led to his decision to leave the club, speaking during a new interview in Italy.

Edin Dzeko will forever be hailed by a large section of the Manchester City fanbase as a club legend, and perhaps one of the most underrated legends to have graced the surface at the Etihad Stadium.

Dubbed by supporters as the ‘Bosnian Diamond’, the striker’s goalscoring record was prolific to say the least, proving his worth as both a super-sub and an able starter during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Edin Dzeko’s equaliser against Queens Park Rangers in the famous ’93:20’ encounter is often forgotten, however the iconic moment would never have come to fruition if not for the reliable goalscorer coming in clutch just moments before.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as translated and relayed by the Mail, the now-Inter Milan striker has revealed his thoughts on leaving Manchester City in 2016.

“I was at the best moment of my career and I didn’t want to be on the bench, so I chose Roma. I do not regret it at all, on the contrary”, he explained.

Edin Dzeko went on to drop a bombshell about his exit from the Premier League side, stating, “By the way, I left England with a three-year contract, I did not agree with coach Manuel Pellegrini in (Manchester) City.”

While Manuel Pellegrini has always had a reputation for being one of the most reasonable men in football, a disagreement with Bosnia’s all-time top scorer is a rare example of a feud involving the Chilean manager.

With that being said, Edin Dzeko’s departure is one that saw him reach new heights in the Serie A for Roma, while the veteran manager’s final season saw Pep Guardiola join City, with fate having a plan in store for all parties involved.

Despite the fact that things may have turned sour, Edin Dzeko will always be hailed as a hero by the Manchester City faithful for his splendid spell at the club.

