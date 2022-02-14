Skip to main content

Edin Dzeko Reveals Truth Behind Manchester City Exit and Plans in the Summer of 2015

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko has revealed the truth about his intentions during the summer in which he left the Etihad Stadium, during a new interview with the Daily Mail.

Ever since the Abu Dhabi United Group took ownership of Manchester City in 2008, they have been hugely responsible for the club becoming a European juggernaut over the years.

A clear power shift has been evident in the city itself, with Manchester United enduring a rapid decline since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, while Manchester City have undoubtedly gone from strength to strength.

Speaking during a recently published conversation, Manchester City icon Edin Dzeko realised how the colour with which Manchester was associated changed significantly during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

In an interview with Micah Richards for the Daily Mail, the now Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko briefly touched on Manchester City’s rapid rise above Manchester United in recent years.

You know how strong Manchester United had been in the years before. Then we won the first FA Cup, the first title, second title, other cups."

The Bosnian forward then touched on the truth behind his departure from the club in 2015, and how it was not necessarily a case of him wanting to move on from his time at Manchester City.

Read More

"Before I left in 2015, I had signed a new deal. I had another three years on my contract and wasn't planning to leave”, Edin Dzeko explained.

The Bosnian's assessment of the two sides is an honest perspective on how Manchester City started to win the majority of major honours, while their cross-town rivals continued to fade away over the years.

Beating Manchester United in the 2010/11 FA Cup campaign at the semi-final stage was a warning sign, but it was toppling the once-mighty force to the Premier League title on the penultimate day in the following campaign - during which Dzeko played such a massive role, that cemented the rise of the Blues.

The reign of Manchester City has continued, as they look on course to retain their league title once again, while their rivals’ exit from the FA Cup concluded fifth-successive season without winning any domestic silverware.

The fact that a player as established as Edin Dzeko was always willing to prolong his stay at Manchester City is proof of his faith in the club’s direction - something that arguably cannot be said for Manchester United over the years.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009808867h
News

Edin Dzeko Reveals Truth Behind Manchester City Exit and Plans in the Summer of 2015

2 minutes ago
Pep Cover Close
News

"No One is Untouchable, Not EVEN Me" - Pep Guardiola Sends Stern Starting XI Message to Manchester City Squad

29 minutes ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Interested in Argentine Midfielder Maximo Perrone

50 minutes ago
Sterling Jesus Cover
News

Manchester City Set to Make Decision on Attacking Duo's Future Ahead of Impending Contract Talks

1 hour ago
Le Pep
News

Manchester City Stance on Potential Pep Guardiola Exit Revealed Following Contract Renewal Links

1 hour ago
Mahrez Cover Norwich Away
News

Pep Guardiola Highlights Key Improvement Area for Riyad Mahrez Following Norwich Win

15 hours ago
imago1009804438h
News

Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on 'Incredible' Fernandinho Following Norwich Win

18 hours ago
imago1006953255h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Sporting Lisbon vs Man City (UEFA Champions League Last-16 First-Leg)

19 hours ago