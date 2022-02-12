Skip to main content

"EIGHT Seasons Without Winning the League!" - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Aims Silverware Dig At Manchester United

Pep Guardiola discussed Manchester United's desperate wait for a league title ahead of Manchester City's trip to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Manchester City's rise as a dominant force in English football has been all the more sweeter for the blue part of the city given their bitter rivals have fallen way off the pace since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

Having won five Premier League titles and being on course to claim their sixth in May since 2012, the league leaders have enjoyed a host of silverware over the past decade whilst their neighbours have struggled with proceedings on and off the pitch.

Speaking ahead of his side's visit to Carrow Road to face Norwich on Saturday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that it has been surprising that Manchester United are looking set to miss out on Premier League glory for the ninth season running.

"A long time ago, (Manchester) United controlled this league (Premier League) like no other team," the Catalan said, as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

Read More

"Could you imagine in that time they (Manchester United) would go eight seasons without winning the Premier League? Could someone in this country think about that? But it has happened."

It would be no exaggeration to state that despite seeing world-class managers such as Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho take the hot seat at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, the Red Devils have massively underperformed in the Premier League after investing heavily in the squad.

Though it has been reported that certain Manchester United stars are in favour of Pochettino taking over the reigns from interim boss Ralf Rangnick ahead of next season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the managerial role at Old Trafford.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Pep CX
News

"EIGHT Seasons Without Winning the League!" - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Aims Silverware Dig At Manchester United

1 minute ago
Kane chomu
Transfer Rumours

Man United Managerial Candidate to Push for Harry Kane Signing Following Failed Manchester City Summer Switch

1 hour ago
KDB Grealish Brentford
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne on the Verge of Historic Landmarks - Norwich City vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

1 hour ago
Rodri x Pep
News

"I Remember Him Showing Me Pictures With Movements" - Rodri Recalls Being 'Very Happy' With Early Pep Guardiola Discussion Following Manchester City Move

1 hour ago
sipa_35590572
News

"They Have Momentum" - Pep Guardiola Sends Norwich Warning to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Premier League Tie

2 hours ago
Dean Smith Cover
News

"I Am Not Going to Anger Pep!"- Dean Smith Makes Hilarious Pep Guardiola Claim Ahead of Manchester City Meeting

2 hours ago
sipa_35590572
Match Coverage

The Latest on Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer and Josh Sargent Ahead of Norwich City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

3 hours ago
imago1008913639h
News

“I See My Future at This Club” - Manchester City Star Sends Out Stark Message Amidst Contract Talks

13 hours ago