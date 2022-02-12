"EIGHT Seasons Without Winning the League!" - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Aims Silverware Dig At Manchester United

Manchester City's rise as a dominant force in English football has been all the more sweeter for the blue part of the city given their bitter rivals have fallen way off the pace since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

Having won five Premier League titles and being on course to claim their sixth in May since 2012, the league leaders have enjoyed a host of silverware over the past decade whilst their neighbours have struggled with proceedings on and off the pitch.

Speaking ahead of his side's visit to Carrow Road to face Norwich on Saturday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that it has been surprising that Manchester United are looking set to miss out on Premier League glory for the ninth season running.

"A long time ago, (Manchester) United controlled this league (Premier League) like no other team," the Catalan said, as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

"Could you imagine in that time they (Manchester United) would go eight seasons without winning the Premier League? Could someone in this country think about that? But it has happened."

It would be no exaggeration to state that despite seeing world-class managers such as Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho take the hot seat at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, the Red Devils have massively underperformed in the Premier League after investing heavily in the squad.

Though it has been reported that certain Manchester United stars are in favour of Pochettino taking over the reigns from interim boss Ralf Rangnick ahead of next season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the managerial role at Old Trafford.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra