Eight Years on from Erling Haaland Watching Manchester City at Wembley

On this day in 2014, Manchester City's now-primary striking target, Erling Haaland watched the Blues lift the Capital One Cup at Wembley Stadium alongside his father and former Maine Road star.

In Pep Guardiola's six seasons in charge of Manchester City, the Catalan boss and former Bayern Munich and Barcelona coach has won the League Cup four times - a staggering achievement.

The Catalan's domination of the competition between 2018 and 2021 was remarkable, and in that time, he masterminded cup final wins over Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur.

But even before Pep Guardiola's time at the club, Manchester City have had a history in one of English football's major prizes.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Erling Haaland looks on IMAGO / PA IMAGES Erling Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund

Having previously won the competition in 1975/76, Manchester City - under Chilean manager, Manuel Pellegrini - booked a spot in the 2014 final against a struggling Sunderland side.

In typical Manchester City fashion, Fabio Borini gave the Black Cats the lead. However, two magical strikes from Yaya Toure and Samir Nasri turned the game on it's head, before Jesus Navas sealed a 3-1 win.

Manchester City fans did not know it at the time, but a player who has now become the club's prime striking target was sat in the stands, with his dad, with a blue and white hat on, watching the game unfold.

That is, of course, Borussia Dortmund sensation, Erling Haaland.

Only yesterday, it was reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that Erling Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola had held formal meetings with Manchester City's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain over a transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

His €75 million release clause - which is understood to become active in the coming summer window - is attracting various suitors around Europe and the Blues are certainly one of them.

Son of former blue Alfie Haaland - also spotted in the above picture - the 21-year-old seemingly has all the connections, if he wanted the move to happen.

