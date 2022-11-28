Emirates FA Cup: Manchester City Learn Third Round Opponents

For the second time already this season, Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup, having played the Blues just 19 days ago in the EFL Cup.

On the weekend of Saturday 7 January, Pep Guardiola's side will welcome back Raheem Sterling as the Etihad will host an all-Premier League tie against the side sat in eighth.

(Photo by IMAGO / PA Images)

Man City are six-time winners of the FA Cup, lifting the trophy in the 1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/1956, 1968/69, 2010/11 and 2018/19 seasons.

Guardiola only has one FA Cup success to his name, but will be hoping a victory over Chelsea in the Third Round will be the first step towards his second since becoming manager in 2016.

The last outing against Graham Potter's men saw a 2-0 win for the Cityzens, with goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez knocking Chelsea out of the EFL Cup.

Click here to see all of the fixtures from tonight's FA Cup draw.

