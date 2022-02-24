Skip to main content

"England And Europe, Be Scared", "Train Has Already Left the Station" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Major Erling Haaland Development

Plenty of Manchester City supporters have voiced their opinions on social media following a key update on the Premier League champions' pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City have been touted to be behind Real Madrid in the chase for Erling Haaland this summer over the course of the past few months, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

Manchester City want to improve their ties with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for the striker, who could take up a new challenge after having emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since his switch to the Signal Iduna Park in 2020.

It has been widely stated over the past month that Real Madrid's desire to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer will make it financially difficult for the La Liga outfit to secure the arrival of Haaland in the same transfer window.

However, the Spanish giants have still understood to have been the preferred destination for Erling Haaland and his family, who were thought to be keen to move to Spain ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

According to the latest information of Spanish journalist Pacojo, writing for SER Deportivos, Manchester City are currently leading the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

It is believed that Real Madrid's reluctance to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the same window will see them lose out to Pep Guardiola's side in the race for the latter, with the La Liga outfit expecting Haaland to move to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

A series of Manchester City fans have since taken to social media to react to what has been a significant update in the Sky Blues' chase of Haaland, with many amongst the club's fanbase yearning for the signing of the Borussia Dortmund superstar.

"England And Europe, Be Scared", "Train Has Already Left the Station" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Major Erling Haaland Development

By Vayam Lahoti

