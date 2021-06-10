Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

England Legend Michael Owen Makes Prediction Over Phil Foden's International and Manchester City Career

Ex-England international, Micheal Owen believes Phil Foden can be 'special' and mark a generation much like Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney did.
Author:
Publish date:

As the European Championships tick ever closer, thoughts and opinions on the England youngster's chances continue to flood in.

Speaking exclusively to the Mail, former England striker and Premier League legend Micheal Owen feels the Manchester City forward could be the key to any success seen at this summer's tournament and moving forward.

"I think Phil Foden is special, he's different. I think we're talking about someone that could be a great, world class," Owen opened.

"His strength is the way he moves, first touch. All effortless, the way he glides into the game. A lot of people take a touch and then move."

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid consider offering £70M star for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Barcelona target move for Man City winger Raheem Sterling

The 21 year-old's ability is obvious to see.

Picking up the PFA Young Player of the Year just last week, the Stockport-born forward has been mostly noted for his silky dribbling ability.

"Everything he does is so easy on the eye," Owen agreed.

"He has real speed that people don't even notice because he doesn't look like a speedster. His attitude, his mentality to the game shows he's just a born footballer."

READ MORE: Man City told when to expect crucial decision on midfielder's future

READ MORE: Man City and Barcelona reach agreement over Camp Nou meeting

"His decision making, his ability to score goals, to assist goals, he oozes class and sometimes a player comes along every generation. I was one, Steven Gerrard was one, then Wayne Rooney, and I think Phil Foden could be another one."

Certainly high praise indeed, but the Manchester City star will be desperate to show just that, if he's selected to start in England's opening Group C match against Croatia on Sunday. 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_32620798
News

Man City Set For Transfer Budget Boost Via Centre-Back Transfer With Arsenal and Newcastle Interested

1003075975
News

England Legend Michael Owen Makes Prediction Over Phil Foden's International and Manchester City Career

1002965220
News

"He Will Make A Long Career At Barça..." - Pep Guardiola Makes Admission On Barcelona's Newest Signing

1002910377
News

Gareth Southgate Trials Man City Duo As Centre-Back Pairing Ahead of England's European Championship Opener

9768454
News

"I Will Pour The Cocktail Down His Throat..." - Paul Gascoigne Reacts To Phil Foden's 'Gazza' Themed Haircut

sipa_33566342
News

Ilkay Gundogan Takes Aim At Pep Guardiola Over Champions League Final Tactics Against Chelsea

1003077473
News

Roberto Martinez Believes Man City Star's Performances Are "Ballon d'Or Material"

1002913502
Transfer Rumours

Man City Will Listen To Offers For Star Forward This Summer - Player Wants A 'Headline' Transfer