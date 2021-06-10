England Legend Michael Owen Makes Prediction Over Phil Foden's International and Manchester City Career

Ex-England international, Micheal Owen believes Phil Foden can be 'special' and mark a generation much like Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney did.

As the European Championships tick ever closer, thoughts and opinions on the England youngster's chances continue to flood in.

Speaking exclusively to the Mail, former England striker and Premier League legend Micheal Owen feels the Manchester City forward could be the key to any success seen at this summer's tournament and moving forward.

"I think Phil Foden is special, he's different. I think we're talking about someone that could be a great, world class," Owen opened.

"His strength is the way he moves, first touch. All effortless, the way he glides into the game. A lot of people take a touch and then move."

The 21 year-old's ability is obvious to see.

Picking up the PFA Young Player of the Year just last week, the Stockport-born forward has been mostly noted for his silky dribbling ability.

"Everything he does is so easy on the eye," Owen agreed.

"He has real speed that people don't even notice because he doesn't look like a speedster. His attitude, his mentality to the game shows he's just a born footballer."

"His decision making, his ability to score goals, to assist goals, he oozes class and sometimes a player comes along every generation. I was one, Steven Gerrard was one, then Wayne Rooney, and I think Phil Foden could be another one."

Certainly high praise indeed, but the Manchester City star will be desperate to show just that, if he's selected to start in England's opening Group C match against Croatia on Sunday.

