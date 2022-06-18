England Star Lucy Bronze Signs For Barcelona After Manchester City Departure

Barcelona have announced the signing of Lucy Bronze on a free transfer following her departure from Manchester City.

Bronze joins the Catalan side on a two year contract that will run till the Summer of 2024.

The England international spent the past two years at Man City in her second spell will the club. Bronze played for City in her first spell between 2014-2017 before leaving to join French side Lyon.

The fullback enjoyed a good level of success at City, winning the Women's Super League and two FA Cups.

Bronze made her debut for the national team in June 2013 and has represented her country on 87 occasions, netting nine goals in that time.

Bronze will once again represent her country in the European Championship this summer before playing for her new team.

Speaking after signing for the Spanish giants, Bronze said: "I am very happy to play for as club like FC Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world. I’m really looking forward to starting work with the team.

"After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barça."

