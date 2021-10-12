England Trio Combine for Goal in Draw, Bernardo Silva Grabs Assist in Portugal Win - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Seven

John Stones nets in England draw while Bernardo Silva sets up Portugal's third goal - here is your comprehensive round-up of all Manchester City players representing their countries on Sunday.

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and John Stones combined for England's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Hungary in their World Cup Qualifiers clash.

Elsewhere, Bernardo Silva grabbed an assist as he set up Bruno Fernandes to score Portugal's third goal against Luxembourg.

Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective on Tuesday evening:

England 1-1 Hungary

In action: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish

Match Statistics: Phil Foden

87 Minutes Played

82 Touches

49 Accurate Passes

89% Passing Accuracy

1 Key Pass

1 Accurate Cross

1 Accurate Long Ball

1 Successful Dribble

3 Ground Duels Won

2 Tackles

Match Statistics: Raheem Sterling

76 Minutes Played

46 Touches

25 Accurate Passes

89% Passing Accuracy

5 Ground Duels Won

Match Statistics: Kyle Walker

89 Minutes Played

116 Touches

93 Accurate Passes

94% Passing Accuracy

3 Ground Duels Won

1 Aerial Duel Won

1 Accurate Cross

10 Accurate Long Balls

2 Clearances

2 Successful Dribbles

1 Tackle

Match Statistics: John Stones

91 Minutes Played

1 Goal

108 Touches

93 Accurate Passes

97% Passing Accuracy

2 Ground Duels Won

3 Aerial Duels Won

9 Accurate Long Balls

1 Clearance

2 Blocked Shots

1 Successful Dribble

1 Tackle

Match Statistics: Jack Grealish

62 Minutes Played

48 Touches

27 Accurate Passes

84% Passing Accuracy

1 Key Pass

3 Successful Dribbles

6 Ground Duels Won

1 Tackle

Important Notes:

Phil Foden grabbed another assist on international duty as he set up John Stones for the opener, as the defender bagged his first goal of the season.

Jack Grealish was re-called to the starting XI by Gareth Southgate after netting his side's fifth in their recent 5-0 thrashing of Andorra.

Kyle Walker replaced Kieran Trippier on the right side of defence, whilst Raheem Sterling was taken off for Bukayo Saka after 76 minutes of action.

Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg

In action: Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo

Match Statistics: Bernardo Silva

80 Minutes Played

1 Assist

43 Touches

21 Accurate Passes

78% Passing Accuracy

7 Ground Duels Won

1 Big Chance Created

1 Key Pass

2 Interceptions

2 Tackles

Match Statistics: Ruben Dias

90 Minutes Played

65 Touches

56 Accurate Passes

95% Passing Accuracy

3 Accurate Long Balls

1 Aerial Duel Won

2 Clearances

1 Interception

Match Statistics: Joao Cancelo

90 Minutes Played

81 Touches

44 Accurate Passes

86% Passing Accuracy

1 Key Pass

1 Accurate Cross

6 Accurate Long Balls

6 Ground Duels Won

1 Aerial Duel Won

5 Successful Dribbles

3 Interceptions

Important Notes:

Bernardo Silva continued his fine start to the campaign with an assist, as the midfielder provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes to net Portugal's third on the night.

Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo played the full 90 minutes and helped the Seleção keep a clean sheet against Luxembourg.

