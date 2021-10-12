England Trio Combine for Goal in Draw, Bernardo Silva Grabs Assist in Portugal Win - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Seven
Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and John Stones combined for England's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Hungary in their World Cup Qualifiers clash.
Elsewhere, Bernardo Silva grabbed an assist as he set up Bruno Fernandes to score Portugal's third goal against Luxembourg.
Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective on Tuesday evening:
England 1-1 Hungary
In action: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish
Match Statistics: Phil Foden
- 87 Minutes Played
- 82 Touches
- 49 Accurate Passes
- 89% Passing Accuracy
- 1 Key Pass
- 1 Accurate Cross
- 1 Accurate Long Ball
- 1 Successful Dribble
- 3 Ground Duels Won
- 2 Tackles
Match Statistics: Raheem Sterling
- 76 Minutes Played
- 46 Touches
- 25 Accurate Passes
- 89% Passing Accuracy
- 5 Ground Duels Won
Match Statistics: Kyle Walker
- 89 Minutes Played
- 116 Touches
- 93 Accurate Passes
- 94% Passing Accuracy
- 3 Ground Duels Won
- 1 Aerial Duel Won
- 1 Accurate Cross
- 10 Accurate Long Balls
- 2 Clearances
- 2 Successful Dribbles
- 1 Tackle
Match Statistics: John Stones
- 91 Minutes Played
- 1 Goal
- 108 Touches
- 93 Accurate Passes
- 97% Passing Accuracy
- 2 Ground Duels Won
- 3 Aerial Duels Won
- 9 Accurate Long Balls
- 1 Clearance
- 2 Blocked Shots
- 1 Successful Dribble
- 1 Tackle
Match Statistics: Jack Grealish
- 62 Minutes Played
- 48 Touches
- 27 Accurate Passes
- 84% Passing Accuracy
- 1 Key Pass
- 3 Successful Dribbles
- 6 Ground Duels Won
- 1 Tackle
Important Notes:
- Phil Foden grabbed another assist on international duty as he set up John Stones for the opener, as the defender bagged his first goal of the season.
- Jack Grealish was re-called to the starting XI by Gareth Southgate after netting his side's fifth in their recent 5-0 thrashing of Andorra.
- Kyle Walker replaced Kieran Trippier on the right side of defence, whilst Raheem Sterling was taken off for Bukayo Saka after 76 minutes of action.
Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg
In action: Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo
Match Statistics: Bernardo Silva
- 80 Minutes Played
- 1 Assist
- 43 Touches
- 21 Accurate Passes
- 78% Passing Accuracy
- 7 Ground Duels Won
- 1 Big Chance Created
- 1 Key Pass
- 2 Interceptions
- 2 Tackles
Match Statistics: Ruben Dias
- 90 Minutes Played
- 65 Touches
- 56 Accurate Passes
- 95% Passing Accuracy
- 3 Accurate Long Balls
- 1 Aerial Duel Won
- 2 Clearances
- 1 Interception
Match Statistics: Joao Cancelo
- 90 Minutes Played
- 81 Touches
- 44 Accurate Passes
- 86% Passing Accuracy
- 1 Key Pass
- 1 Accurate Cross
- 6 Accurate Long Balls
- 6 Ground Duels Won
- 1 Aerial Duel Won
- 5 Successful Dribbles
- 3 Interceptions
Important Notes:
- Bernardo Silva continued his fine start to the campaign with an assist, as the midfielder provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes to net Portugal's third on the night.
- Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo played the full 90 minutes and helped the Seleção keep a clean sheet against Luxembourg.
