English Club Prepare January Swoop for Man City Midfielder - Liverpool and Manchester United Also Interested

Championship outfit Swansea City are claimed to be preparing a loan swoop for Manchester City starlet James McAtee, who has only 18 months left on his current Etihad contract.

The plight of City starlet McAtee has become a hot topic in recent weeks, as the 19-year-old continues to shine in the Premier League 2 for Brian Barry-Murphy's youth side.

11 goal contributions in 10 games from midfield this season has landed him as a favourite to be one of the next young stars lifted out of Manchester City's academy and into the first team.

However, the teenager may take a different route than some of the former academy stars who now practice their trade in the Pep Guardiola's first team, such as Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

According to information from Wales Online, Championship side Swansea are preparing a loan swoop for McAtee, who is also being monitored by Manchester City's Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

Manchester City are thought to be impressed with the style of play implemented by Russell Martin and see the Welsh club as a place where McAtee could develop his game in a way fit for a future at the Etihad Stadium.

Earlier this year, Brighton had an £8 million bid for the midfielder rejected by the Etihad club, proving they had bigger future plans than a quick profit for the player.

To compound that, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer of McAtee's development in the academy, and is considering his future in the first team.

However, City and Guardiola may have to lay down their plans soon as McAtee's current contract at the club is set to expire in 18 months, and their rivals begin to circle around the blossoming young midfielder.

