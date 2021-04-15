English club put off by eye-watering demands for Borussia Dortmund star after making offer - fees 'in danger' of turning away European giants

An unnamed English club has reportedly been put off by the wage demands outlined by Erling Haaland and his representatives upon making a proposal for the player earlier this year, according to the latest exclusive report this week.

The Norway international is the number one transfer target for all of Europe's major clubs as we edge towards the summer transfer window, however the eye-watering transfer and additional fees could pose a problem to any serious suitors.

The feeling in some corners is that Mino Raiola and the player's father Alf-Inge could demand fees in excess of €40 million between them, although this has been denied by the super agent on social media.

In addition, Borussia Dortmund themselves are expected to demand upwards of €150 million for their star forward, despite the player having a release clause of €75 million which can be activated next summer.

But the latest exclusive report from Ruben Uria of Goal this week is that Erling Haaland is to expect around €35 million-a-year -which is subsequently 'in danger of pricing even football's giants' out of a deal.

Interestingly, Goal report that an English club 'made an approach' for the 20 year-old a few months ago, and walked away from talks upon being made aware of the aforementioned financial demands.

The status from the unnamed English club's interest in Erling Haaland is described by Goal as being 'cool' at this stage.

On the Manchester City front in regards to their pursuit of a striker this summer, a report on Thursday aligned itself with the claim above, stating real 'goal' is Tottenham's Harry Kane, and not Erling Haaland.

