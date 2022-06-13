Skip to main content
Erling Haaland Announced As Manchester City’s Newest Player in Throwback Photoshoot

A month after the club revealed they had reached an agreement with his former team Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland has finally been announced as Manchester City’s newest signing. 

Despite the initial announcement of an agreement between the two clubs, City fans had been left waiting over a month for the formal announcement of the Norwegian striker.

Haaland New 2

However, City have finally announced the acquisition of their new player with a hilarious nod to the striker’s longstanding history with the club.

The Blues have announced the transfer with a call-back to an iconic photo of a young Haaland sitting in his living room wearing a Manchester City shirt.

Haaland’s longstanding ties with the club are due to his father, Alfie-Inge Haaland representing City between 2000-2003.

His father’s move to City also explains why the club waited so long to announce the former Dortmund man, as Alfie’s transfer to City from Leeds was announced 22 years ago to the day. Creating a nice symmetry between the two and reinforcing Haaland’s pre-existing affiliation to the club even more.

Since the announcement of the agreement of a fee between the two clubs, Haaland jetted off to represent his national team Norway in the UEFA Nations League.

The striker gave City fans a glimpse of his capabilities, netting five goals and registering an assist in the four games he played. 

