Erling Haaland Asked One Key Question to Manchester City Regarding Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland's camp have asked Manchester City about Pep Guardiola's future at the club, as links to the Etihad Stadium continue to grow stronger.

Over the past week, the possibility of Erling Haaland moving to Manchester City has grown stronger than ever before.

A report in the Mail on Friday broke the news that the Norway international had agreed on a transfer to the Etihad Stadium, with personal terms and agent fees all discussed.

Since then, multiple outlets have more or less confirmed the original report, with some adding Haaland will likely stay at City for four to five seasons before moving onto Real Madrid.

The Borussia Dortmund star has attracted some of Europe's elite with his consistent goalscoring. In 79 appearances for the Black and Yellow, Haaland has scored a remarkable 80 goals.

Bursting onto the world stage at RB Salzburg, a move to the German giants has certainly accelerated his personal development.

IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie Speaking to BBC Sport, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has relayed his own information on the latest rumours - with one key point made. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej "There was a question put from the Haaland camp to Manchester City, 'What about Pep Guardiola's future?'" Balague began.

IMAGO / PA Images "And the answer that came back was that he will think about staying longer - his contract runs out in 2023. City are hoping to convince him to stay another year at least."



Currently experiencing his longest managerial stint, Guardiola certainly feels right at home in Manchester.

His unprecedented success without a striker - deploying a false nine system - is a testament to just how in-tune the whole club is with the Catalan's ideas.

However, the manager did admit recently that he would like a clinical number nine to replace the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Sergio Agüero - who left the club in May after a decade of service.

The addition of Haaland would give an all-new look to Guardiola's already star-studded squad and may just give him the motivation he needs to commit to a new deal and stay for even longer in Manchester.

