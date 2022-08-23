Erling Haaland Aspires To Be Like Karim Benzema

Erling Haaland has had a fine start to his Manchester City career scoring a brace on his Premier League debut then getting another goal against Newcastle in the 3-3 draw, now he has spoken out about what he wants to do whilst at City.

The big Norwegian frontman had a lot of expectation on his shoulders when he joined City due to having a remarkable record at Borussia Dortmund and he has shown in his first three league games that he is capable of showing that form in England.

Haaland started City's comeback against Newcastle IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking to FourFourTwo Haaland has spoken about his desire to learn to become better whilst in Manchester.

He said: "I don’t know what will happen, but it must always be about learning, about developing, you can never stop looking for new ways to become better.

"Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now, and suddenly he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years – that’s insanely good. I want to always do that.

"I was watching the Premier League a lot before I arrived here, and I think over the past few years the big No.9 has become more and more rare, but that’s why it’s even better to be one now.

“It’s the final position and I always wanted to be a striker because of that. I love my position."

Haaland will be competing with some of the worlds best attackers this season with Harry Kane and Mo Salah so he will have the chance to prove himself against them.

