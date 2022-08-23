Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Aspires To Be Like Karim Benzema

Erling Haaland has had a fine start to his Manchester City career scoring a brace on his Premier League debut then getting another goal against Newcastle in the 3-3 draw, now he has spoken out about what he wants to do whilst at City.

The big Norwegian frontman had a lot of expectation on his shoulders when he joined City due to having a remarkable record at Borussia Dortmund and he has shown in his first three league games that he is capable of showing that form in England.

Erling Haaland

Haaland started City's comeback against Newcastle

Speaking to FourFourTwo Haaland has spoken about his desire to learn to become better whilst in Manchester.

He said: "I don’t know what will happen, but it must always be about learning, about developing, you can never stop looking for new ways to become better.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now, and suddenly he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years – that’s insanely good. I want to always do that.

"I was watching the Premier League a lot before I arrived here, and I think over the past few years the big No.9 has become more and more rare, but that’s why it’s even better to be one now.

“It’s the final position and I always wanted to be a striker because of that. I love my position."

Haaland will be competing with some of the worlds best attackers this season with Harry Kane and Mo Salah so he will have the chance to prove himself against them.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Nathan Ake
News

Pep Guardiola Issues Nathan Ake Injury Update Ahead Of Barcelona Friendly

By Alex Caddick
Jamie Carragher
News

Jamie Carragher Says Liverpool Are 'Miles Off' Manchester City Right Now

By Alex Caddick
Graham Scott
News

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Referees And VAR

By Dylan Mcbennett
Anthony Gordon
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Anthony Gordon Wants To Join Chelsea

By Dylan Mcbennett
Salah
Match Coverage

Opinion: Liverpool Will Still Battle Manchester City For The Title

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manchester City
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Barcelona: Team News

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Likely To Stay At Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Still Plan On Signing Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett