Skip to main content
Erling Haaland Calls Goal Against Borussia Dortmund Was One Of His Best Ever

IMAGO / Colorsport

Erling Haaland Calls Goal Against Borussia Dortmund Was One Of His Best Ever

Erling Haaland scored again last night, and he has called his goal against Borussia Dortmund one of his best ever.

Manchester City fans witnessed greatness last night when Erling Haaland rose highest to make it 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund, and the man himself even respects just how good his goal was.

Pep Guardiola compared it to Johan Cruyff, and it's so close to the infamous goal scored by the Dutchman you would swear it was a replica.

Joao Cancelo's ball in can't be forgotten about, as the Portuguese defender delivered an inch perfect cross onto the foot of the Norwegian goal machine.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is defying the odds week in week out.

Erling Haaland billed the goal as one of his best ever, and it's hard to argue anything different. For a player of his size, to leap that high and still have the composure to touch it past the goalkeeper is admirable.

"This is one of my best goals ever, to be honest, it was a special goal I have to say. I scored a similar goal for Dortmund against Wolfsburg and I have been trying this in the last few games I have played for Manchester City and finally it worked so it was nice."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pep Guardiola compared the athleticism to that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been scoring goals of that ilk over the years for various clubs.

Haaland has now scored 13 goals inside one month since signing for Manchester City, and is defying odds left right and centre when it comes to the records he is breaking.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De Bruyne
News

Kevin De Bruyne Admits Manchester City Were Not At Their Best Vs Borussia Dortmund

By Elliot Thompson
Rafael Leao
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Could Be Ready To Make A Move For Rafael Leao

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez
News

Glen Johnson Believes No One Can Stop Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson
Pep Guardiola
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Keen On Signing A Central Midfielder

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1014764813h
News

'I'm Not Surprised Anymore' - Manuel Akanji Praises Teammate Erling Haaland

By Alex Caddick
Bukayo Saka
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Bukayo Saka Close To Signing New Arsenal Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jack Grealish England
News

Five Manchester City Players Called Up To England Squad

By Dylan Mcbennett