Erling Haaland Completes £51 Million Transfer From Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland has completed a £51 million transfer to Manchester City from the Bundesliga giants, the club have confirmed today.

After months of speculation, the Norwegian international has finally made the switch to the Etihad Stadium, snubbing interest from the likes of fellow European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The reigning Premier League champions have triggered the £51 million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.

One of the hottest prospects in world football, Erling Haaland's relatively cheap release clause was attracting a number of suitors from across Europe, but Manchester City have ultimately managed to secure their man.

Erling Haaland's father, Alfie - who was understood to be key in the various negotiations that took place - played for Manchester City 45 times between 2000 and 2004, and has maintained a close bond with the club ever since. 

On the club's official website, Manchester City have released the following statement:

"Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022."

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

Erling Haaland is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the reigning Premier League Champions, and earn a basic weekly salary in the region of £375,000 to £400,000 - a figure that sits on a par with the club's current highest earner, Kevin De Bruyne.

Last summer, Manchester City were actively looking for a clinical number nine to replace the now-retired Sergio Agüero, with the club's all-time leading goalscorer parting ways after a decade of service.

The Blues made attempts to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane, the then-Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and were even credited with an interest in Serbian international, Dusan Vlahovic - however, it quickly became apparent that Erling Haaland was Manchester City's prime target.

The 21-year-old - alongside Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski - has completely dominated the goalscoring charts in the Bundesliga, scoring 85 in 88 appearances.

His move to England is seen as the natural next step up in his relatively fresh professional career, and working with Pep Guardiola was a motivating factor behind that. 

Everyone at City Xtra would like to welcome Erling Haaland to the club, and look forward to seeing him on the pitch as soon as possible!

