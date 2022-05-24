Erling Haaland Completes Medical Check-Up in Barcelona Ahead of Imminent Manchester City Arrival

Manchester City's incoming signing Erling Haaland completed a further medical check-up in Barcelona on Tuesday and is subsequently expected to arrive in England, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions have confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of £51 million subject to an agreement over personal terms with the forward's representatives this month after their long-drawn pursuit of the Norwegian.

The 21-year-old will become a Manchester City player on July 1 and bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund supporters in a 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin in their final home game of the Bundesliga campaign.

Despite heavy interest from Real Madrid, who were once believed to be the young striker's preferred destination, Haaland will join Pep Guardiola's side for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after City retained the Premier League title with a dramatic win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The forward travelled to Brussels in the company of doctors representing Manchester City for a medical a few weeks ago before returning to Dortmund, who had given the Leeds-born forward the day off to take care of personal matters. As per Spanish television program El Chiringuito de Jugones, Haaland completed an additional medical check-up in Barcelona on Tuesday and will head to Manchester in the hours to follow. There were rumours floating on social media of Haaland in attendance at Etihad Stadium at the weekend, as City fought back from two goals down and claimed their fourth league title in five seasons to round off a challenging campaign on a high.

With Gabriel Jesus being heavily linked with an exit and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at the club, Haaland's arrival is set to boost Pep Guardiola's frontline and provide the Catalan the option of operating with a natural number nine.

It is believed Haaland's decision on his next destination was not driven by money but instead the project and the potential for the young marksman to progress his development and challenge for major trophies.

Moreover, it emerged this week that Pep Guardiola rang Erling Haaland in early February - whilst the forward was still making a decision on his future past the summer.

Haaland posed a series of questions to the 51-year-old, who broke down how the Norway international would fit into the current Manchester City side and Guardiola's style of play.

