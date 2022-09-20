Erling Haaland Could Reach 64 Goals This Season

If the Norwegian international keeps up his current rate of scoring he will end on an astonishing number.

Manchester City started the season in great form getting wins against West Ham and Bournemouth 2-0 and 4-0 respectively.

They had a blip with a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United but reacted well with big back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola's side then drew against Aston Villa 1-1 before opening up their Champions League campaign with a rampant 4-0 win against Sevilla.

The Premier League Champions followed that win up with another one in Europe against German giants Borussia Dortmund having to come from behind.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After the postponement of Premier League fixture City got back to league action with a simple victory of Wolves.

The main man in all of those games has been their new signing Erling Haaland who has took to life in England and under Pep Guardiola with ease.

If he carries on his current strike rate Haaland will end the campaign on a ridiculous number of goals.

Erling Haaland will end on 64 goals if he keeps up his form

Haaland has played ten games for City and has already managed to score 14 goals.

The striker is already scoring a goal every 52 minutes meaning that if he theoretically keeps that up, he will break the Premier League record and end the season on 64 goals.

The hope amongst fans and coaching staff will be that Haaland can stay fit until the World Cup which is when he will have an extended break due to Norway failing to qualify for the tournament.

