Erling Haaland Decision Date Revealed Amid Continued Pursuits from Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain

Supporters of some of Europe's biggest clubs have now been told when they can expect a decision from Erling Haaland on his next club, according to a new report.

Perhaps the biggest question in world football centres around where Erling Haaland’s next destination lies, with almost all of Europe's top clubs circling for the signature of the coveted forward.

Spanish newspaper SER Deportivos had previously claimed that the Norwegian striker would refuse Borussia Dortmund’s offer to sign a contract renewal this summer, in favour of an exit.

With all the mystery surrounding the 21-year old’s future, the question remains by when will he make up his mind about his plans for the summer.

According to a new report by GOAL, Erling Haaland will make his final decision about his future in March.

This update aligns with the Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke’s claim in a recent interview with RBL that their talisman will inform the club about his decision in around a month or six weeks.

Ultimately, the decision is far from easy for Erling Haaland, with a report claiming that apart from Manchester City, the player has offers on the table from other European giants such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Barcelona.

However, it has been mentioned that the Premier League champions have ‘already met’ the Norwegian superstar and his team to discuss their ‘latest offers’ to lure his signature.

In addition to this, popular German outlet BILD have revealed that Manchester City can ‘easily’ fork out €670,000-per-week wages - making him the highest paid player at the club by quite some distance.

It has also been stated that Pep Guardiola is certainly one that is ‘wanting to get’ the deal done for the most sought-after commodity in Europe next summer.

Manchester City are expected to be awaiting Erling Haaland’s final decision as his signature is potentially their biggest priority next summer.

