Erling Haaland Describes His Thoughts About His Miss Against Liverpool

Erling Haaland made his debut for Manchester City last weekend in the Community Shield against Liverpool and he did not have a game to remember after missing what can only be called a sitter in the dying embers of the game.

The Norwegian big man has since spoken about the miss going into the Premier League opening weekend against West Ham.

Haaland is Manchester City's marquee summer signing this season IMAGO / PA Images

He is set to start against The Hammers for his long awaited Premier League debut.

Speaking to The Athletic about the miss he said: "When I look back, it’s like, How can you miss there?

"But, you know, this will probably happen to me again. That’s football. You say you didn’t sleep well and I never sleep good after games."

Haaland had a few chances against Liverpool IMAGO / PA Images

He continued: "“But it’s kind of motivation, to score or to do something in the next game. It’s the same when you score two goals, I want to do it again!’

"So actually, no matter what happens it’s motivation and that’s what’s good about it. But, of course, it is not a good feeling! It’s the worst feeling ever.

"As a striker, I think it’s really important that when you’re in the game to not think too much. If I’m going to go into my next game thinking about the chance I missed last game, it’s not good. You have to go into the game hungry. It doesn’t matter what happened before, if you scored three goals, if you scored zero goals, if you haven’t scored in a while."

Haaland is expected to set the Premier League alight as Pep Guardiola looks to compete on all fronts.

