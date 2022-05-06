Erling Haaland Expected to Join Manchester City While Hope Surrounds Pep Guardiola Contract Extension

In the aftermath of Manchester City's crushing Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid, a bumper new report has highlighted two pieces of information that will give fans every reason to be cheerful.

As Manchester City realign their focus to securing the Premier League title, with just four games standing between themselves and the top-flight crown, transfer sagas and managerial uncertainty continues to stand over the Etihad club.

Club officials continue to pursue the groundbreaking signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland - bringing an end to a year-long wait for a Sergio Aguero replacement, while Pep Guardiola's contract remains an area of concern.

However, while some presumed that the two situations may work hand-in-hand and benefit eachother, a new report has detailed how Erling Haaland's future could be heading one way, regardless of Pep Guardiola's longer-term contract.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller According to the Telegraph, Manchester City are expected to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for the £63 million release clause in his contract, regardless of what happens with Pep Guardiola's longer-term future. IMAGO / NurPhoto On the subject of Pep Guardiola, the same report highlights how Manchester City are not only preparing to 'refresh' their squad this summer, but also hold hope that the Catalan coach will extend his contract beyond the end of next season. A contractual extension for Pep Guardiola would follow in the path of Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, with the German manager recently extending his Anfield deal until 2026 - representing a prolonged football rivalry between the two managerial heavyweights. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Pep Guardiola would also be closing in on a 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, should he remain at the club until the summer of 2025 - which is the date that is currently understood to be in mind at boardroom level within Manchester City.

Either way, remaining at the club beyond the end of next season would totally eclipse either of Pep Guardiola's other two managerial posts - following relatively short spells in comparison at either of FC Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

Manchester City face four matches between now and the end of the season, with trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham, accompanied by home ties against Newcastle and Aston Villa - with Steven Gerrard's side visiting the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the top-flight campaign.

