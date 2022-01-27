Erling Haaland Explains Borussia Dortmund Exit Comments Amid Manchester City Links

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has reflected on his comments on being put under 'pressure' by his current employers over a decision on his future in Germany past the summer, in a new interview this week.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a summer swoop for the former Red Bull Salzburg star, whose £64 million release clause at Dortmund gets activated in the summer - which is surely going to spark a bidding war for one of the most clinical finishers across Europe.

After their failure to land Harry Kane from Tottenham to fill Sergio Aguero's shoes, Pep Guardiola's side have played their cards to perfection and could go at least 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Chelsea on Saturday.

The Sky Blues are reportedly very keen to add the Leeds-born forward to their ranks in the summer, and will have financial plans in place to challenge Real Madrid - who are currently understood to be leading the race for the 21-year-old's signature.

In an interview with Norwegian TV channel Viaplay Fotball earlier this month, Haaland admitted that Dortmund are indeed pushing him to make a decision on his future in Germany past this summer.

“Borussia Dortmund are now pushing me to make a decision about thing, but now I just want to play football. That probably means that I will soon have to get things started (for the future)," said Haaland, as quoted by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“Dortmund have started to put lot of pressure on me. They want me to decide (my future) now. And so yes, things will happen now, even if I only wanted to focus on football and play football.

“I never spoke (about future plans) until now to respect the club (Borussia Dortmund). I didn't want to decide my future in January as we have a tough period with a lot of matches. I just want to play football, but this is what they have asked."

This week, while speaking to Jan Åge Fjørtoft for Sky Sports, Haaland reflected on his comments on Dortmund ahead of an impending decision on his future in the Bundesliga. The Norway international said: "I don't really want to say too much about it (the interview), but I felt it was time for me to say something.

"A lot of others were speaking (about Haaland's future), so that was it. Now, I don't want to say too much. I said what I said, and now we move on."

It was reported recently that Dortmund scheduled meetings with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland to discuss the attacker's future in Germany a few weeks ago.

While Dortmund are ready to present Haaland with a contract extension worth around €20 million-per-year, the Bundesliga side will reportedly need Haaland to make a decision on his future at the club by the end of February to have ample time to search for an ideal replacement in the summer.

