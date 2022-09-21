Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Has Made Manchester City Something Special

Former Liverpool and Manchester City Steve McManaman believes that Erling Haaland is the difference for Pep Guardiola in the Champions League.

In the summer Manchester City made a risk by selling goal scorers Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling to 'big six' rivals Arsenal and Cheslea respectively.

They were relying on their new big summer arrival Erling Haaland hitting the ground running and taking to life in England in ease.

That is exactly what the Norwegian international has done with 14 goals in 10 games to start off his career with the Premier League Champions.

The only game he has not scored in has been the 4-0 win against Bournemouth and he still managed to get an assist in the rout versus the newly promoted.

Erling Haaland

He has got off the mark in the Champions League for City as well with goals against Sevilla and former side Borussia Dortmund.

Steve McManaman thinks Erling Haaland has made City special 

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City midfielder and current BT Sport pundit Steve McManaman has had his say on Haaland's start at City.

Speaking to Horseracing.net McManaman said: "14 goals in 10 games is outstanding. If he keeps that up then of course it will improve their chances of winning the Champions League

"I’ve said it before, anybody who makes a team that’s already brilliant, a little bit better, is going to make that team something special. 

"He’s started the season really well and you just hope he stays fit and keeps on pleasing everybody. Even if you’re a neutral, it’s great to see. 

"Someone who can come in and just score goals, especially the type of goals he’s scoring, is absolutely brilliant to see. It’s not a surprise either. I think we were all expecting him to come and score goals and that’s what’s happening."

City supporters will be hoping he will give them that extra edge in Europe.

