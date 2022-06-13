Report: Erling Haaland’s Potential Kit Number Revealed After Transfer To Manchester City

It was announced earlier today that Manchester City had completed the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from German side Borussia Dortmund.

The initial fee is said to be around £51.1 million, however with substantial add-ons that could take the deal close to £200 million. So, with such a large outlay City will be desperate to announce the striker’s shirt number and start printing shirts to recoup some of that fee.

IMAGO / NTB

However, there may be a slight hold up in getting their marque signing his preferred shirt number, which is down to wantaway striker Gabriel Jesus.

Sam Lee of the Athletic has reported that Haaland will be getting the number nine shirt, currently held by Jesus and that upon his departure the number will be transferred to the former Dortmund man.

Jesus has been heavily linked with a move away over the last few months, with Arsenal reportedly favourites for the Brazilian’s signature after his considerable upswing in form towards the end of last season.

The citizens will be hoping for a swift solution to Jesus’ future now their new striker has arrived, with the potential amount of commercial revenue generated from a Haaland kit release promising to be eyewatering.

Read More Manchester City Coverage