Erling Haaland Labels Pep Guardiola A 'Football Freak'

Erling Haaland has called Pep Guardiola a 'football freak' and praised his new manager's tactics after a fantastic start to the season for both City collectively and Haaland individually.

The striker has been an instant success at City, thanks to his ridiculous start to the season.

The Norwegian has scored 12 goals in just eight games in all competitions so far for his new club, with ten of those goals coming in just six Premier League games.

Even though there were high expectations for the 22-year-old when he was brought to the club, there were some fears surrounding his ability to adapt to the Premier League's and City's style of play.

These fears mounted in certain quarters when the forward failed to score in his competitive debut for the club in a Community Shield defeat, in which he missed some good opportunities.

However, Haaland silenced his critics in his first league game for the club, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win against West Ham, and the striker hasn't looked back since.

Haaland's form has never dipped since, with the striker going on to score consecutive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, making him the quickest player in Premier League history to score two hat-tricks, beating the previous record by 14 goals.

A huge factor in Haaland's success, alongside his talent, is how well Guardiola's tactics have suited him this season. Speaking to Telemundo Deportes, the forward praised his new manager and his system. "I think he's a kind of a bit of a football freak like me," the Norwegian said.

"You can see with the goals and how we've been playing. It's a really complicated system and I've been going in the team and trying to get it (the system) as quick as I can because there is no time.

"I cannot waste time doing anything else. So I've been trying to go into into the team as quick as I can. It's a nice system, a really complicated system, but it's really nice."

The Norway international faces an interesting challenge next Wednesday evening when he faces his former club Borussia Dortmund for the first time since departing the club.

Haaland and City were supposed to be in action tomorrow against Tottenham Hotspur but all of the weekend's fixtures have been cancelled in England due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

