Erling Haaland Hints At Long-Term Plans During Manchester City Unveiling

Erling Haaland has hinted at his future plans today, following his unveiling as a Manchester City player. Haaland's transfer was formally announced last month after City agreed a fee thought to be around £51million for the striker.

Haaland is one of the most highly regarded footballers on the planet, having scored a ridiculous amount of goals at just 21 years of age. The Norwegian's output was remarkable once again last season- he scored 29 goals and provided a further 8 assists in just 30 games.

IMAGO / NTB

The 21-year-old signed a 5 year contract with the cityzens, but there have been rumours that a release clause may come into affect two years into his contract. However, the striker was keen to emphasise that he wants to honour his contract with the sky blues in its entirety.

Speaking at his unveiling today, Haaland was asked if he was ready to stay five or ten years at the same club, to which he responded: "I signed a five-year deal, we start there!"

City's number nine has continued to be linked with a potential move to Real Madrid in a few years time, due to their failure in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. So Haaland's comments today will have eased the minds of a few Man City fans, with it seeming unlikely he will be going anywhere within the next five years.

