Erling Haaland Hints At Long-Term Plans During Manchester City Unveiling
Erling Haaland has hinted at his future plans today, following his unveiling as a Manchester City player. Haaland's transfer was formally announced last month after City agreed a fee thought to be around £51million for the striker.
Haaland is one of the most highly regarded footballers on the planet, having scored a ridiculous amount of goals at just 21 years of age. The Norwegian's output was remarkable once again last season- he scored 29 goals and provided a further 8 assists in just 30 games.
The 21-year-old signed a 5 year contract with the cityzens, but there have been rumours that a release clause may come into affect two years into his contract. However, the striker was keen to emphasise that he wants to honour his contract with the sky blues in its entirety.
Read More
Speaking at his unveiling today, Haaland was asked if he was ready to stay five or ten years at the same club, to which he responded: "I signed a five-year deal, we start there!"
City's number nine has continued to be linked with a potential move to Real Madrid in a few years time, due to their failure in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. So Haaland's comments today will have eased the minds of a few Man City fans, with it seeming unlikely he will be going anywhere within the next five years.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer