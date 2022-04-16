Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Looks to Keep Injuries Private to Avoid Squandering Potential Manchester City Switch

Manchester City target Erling Haaland does not want his injury concerns to be 'publicly announced' by Borussia Dortmund, as he fears this could hamper his chances of a transfer to a major European side this summer, according to new claims.

Scoring 23 goals in 25 matches for Borussia Dortmund this season, Erling Haaland has proven once again why he is rightly held in the highest regard alongside a select few elite strikers in world football.

However, despite notching up yet another phenomenal personal campaign for the Bundesliga side, the Norwegian goalscorer has spent a worrying amount of time on the treatment table.

Missing 17 matches and 95 days through injury across all competitions for the German giants, things have not entirely been rosy for the 21-year old throughout the course of the season.

With a host of suitors noticing a pattern of constant injuries suffered by the in-demand forward, it has been suggested that the youngster is miffed with this growing reputation about his fitness issues.

As per the latest information provided by German TV channel SPORT1, as translated and relayed by BVB Newsblog, Erling Haaland is understood to not want to be ‘linked’ with injuries.

It has been revealed that the Leeds-born frontman does not want information about his injuries to be ‘publicly announced’ by Borussia Dortmund and is ‘refusing’ further investigation on his recent injury as well, as he fears the prospect of a major summer transfer falling through.

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose recently admitted that Erling Haaland is ‘playing through pain’ in training sessions, and has refused to take an MRI to fully assess the extent of his ankle injury.

With Manchester City’s experience of relying on an injury prone marksman in Sergio Aguero combined with their long-drawn wait for a number nine, only time will tell whether they actually decide to play it safe by pulling the plug on a deal for the striker.

However, it is key to reiterate that several credible sources have maintained their stance that Erling Haaland is set for a move to the Etihad Stadium next summer, including Sky Sports - who have reported that the mega-transfer is looking ‘increasingly likely’, with Real Madrid instead prioritising a move for Kylian Mbappe.

