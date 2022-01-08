Skip to main content
Erling Haaland Makes City 'Assumption' Ahead of Summer Pursuit, Defender Chased by Serie A Giants - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 8th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the sixth and seventh day of the winter transfer market.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Erling Haaland has ‘assumed’ he will have an offer from Manchester City in the summer, however the player has not made a definitive decision on his future yet and Mino Raiola is going to 'open an auction' for the striker. (Mario Cortegana, MARCA)

Dusan Vlahovic is prepared to wait until the end of the season to decide his next destination, if he is not convinced by the offers he is made in January. (90Min)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

AC Milan have ‘evaluated’ Manchester City's Nathan Ake as they look to add a centre-back to their squad this month. The Dutchman is one of several options being looked at by the Italian side. (Sky Italy)

Read More

Man City Contract Updates

Raheem Sterling is set to sign a new contract at Manchester City. The club believe he will sign a new deal before the summer. Sterling's decision to commit his future to the Etihad Stadium follows an improvement in his relationship with Pep Guardiola. (Matt Hughes, Daily Mail)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

