Erling Haaland Named In Best Premier League Signing XI

Manchester City's new star man has been named in WhoScored's Premier League signing XI.

Manchester City started the season in great form in beating West Ham and Bournemouth 2-0 and 4-0 respectively.

They had a blip with a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United but reacted well with back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola's side then drew against Aston Villa 1-1 before opening up their Champions League campaign with a rampant 4-0 win against Sevilla.

IMAGO / PA Images

So City are still unbeaten over a month into the campaign and a major reason for that has been due to summer recruit, Erling Haaland.

Haaland Named In WhoScored's Best Premier League Signing XI

The Norwegian international was touted as the signing of the summer and he has surprised the whole footballing world with just how good he has started under Guardiola.

On his debut against West Ham he managed to get a brace which set the tone for his form.

He got an assist versus Bournemouth and scored against Newcastle to help City comeback to get a point.

After that he remarkably got back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

He also got the only goal in the game against Aston Villa for the 1-1 draw.

His ten goals in 6 Premier League games have earned him an awful number of plaudits and also a place in the best rated WhoScored eleven of Premier League new signings.

Haaland has been the best performing new signing according to WhoScored with an 8.20 rating.

None of the other new signings for City have made the eleven with former men Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus who have impressed at Arsenal so far.

